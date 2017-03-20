New Zealand expels US diplomat amid police inquiry

Police were continuing to investigate the incident, which took place just outside capital Wellington. Police were continuing to investigate the incident, which took place just outside capital Wellington.

A US diplomat has been expelled from New Zealand after the embassy refused to waive his immunity during a police inquiry, a media report said on Monday. The diplomat was allegedly involved in an incident on March 12, but police were unable to question him after the embassy declined their request, the BBC said in the report. New Zealand authorities then asked the US to remove the man, who American officials confirmed left on Saturday.

Police were continuing to investigate the incident, which took place just outside capital Wellington. The US embassy in Wellington – which is without a permanent ambassador after former President Barack Obama’s appointee was recalled in January – said it did not comment on the specifics of matters under investigation. “We take seriously any suggestion that our staff have fallen short of the high standards of conduct expected of US government personnel,” it added.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now