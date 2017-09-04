Only in Express
  • New York vows to sue Donald Trump over immigrant children protections

New York vows to sue Donald Trump over immigrant children protections

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said "the president's action would upend the lives of hundreds of thousands of young people who have only ever called America their home."

By: Reuters | Published:September 4, 2017 11:41 pm
Donald Trump, New York, Andrew Cuomo, United States, Immigrants in US, US news, World News, Indian Express News President Donald Trump. (AP/File)
Related News

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state’s attorney general on Monday vowed to sue President Donald Trump if he scraps a program shielding from deportation immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children.

Reuters reported Trump plans to announce on Tuesday he will end the program but will give the U.S. Congress six months to craft legislation to replace it, citing sources familiar with the situation said.

Cuomo said “the president’s action would upend the lives of hundreds of thousands of young people who have only ever called America their home.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 04: Latest News