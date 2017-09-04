New York vows to sue Donald Trump over immigrant children protections

President Donald Trump. (AP/File) President Donald Trump. (AP/File)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state’s attorney general on Monday vowed to sue President Donald Trump if he scraps a program shielding from deportation immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children.

Reuters reported Trump plans to announce on Tuesday he will end the program but will give the U.S. Congress six months to craft legislation to replace it, citing sources familiar with the situation said.

Cuomo said “the president’s action would upend the lives of hundreds of thousands of young people who have only ever called America their home.”

