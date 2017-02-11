New York man admits seeking to help ISIS

Another New York City man has admitted to plotting to help the Islamic State group. Munther Omar Saleh pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Brooklyn to charges that he planned to help the extremist organization. Saleh told a judge that he supported the group knowing that it engaged in terrorism. He also admitted communicating with a person he believed was an Islamic State recruiter.

Prosecutors say he and Fareed Mumuni, a co-defendant who’s also pleaded guilty, plotted a homegrown attack using a pressure cooker. The two were part of a group of six that planned to travel overseas and fight for ISIS. Three New Jersey residents have admitted to their roles in the 2015 case.