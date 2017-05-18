New York City: Speeding vehicle plows into Times Square pedestrians, one killed, say reports

First responders are at the scene as people help injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, U.S., May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz First responders are at the scene as people help injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, U.S., May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz

At least one person was killed, and 13 injured after a speeding vehicle rammed into pedestrians in Times Square in New York City on Thursday. The New York Police Department cordoned off the area immediately, news agency Reuters reported. The vehicle is said to have drove against traffic before shifting onto the sidewalk and striking pedestrians. It came to a still after crashing into a pole on 45th Street and Broadway. Government officials told Reuters that the evidence on the scene does not point to an act of terrorism, although the driver’s identity remains unknown.

“Preliminarily it looks more like a vehicle accident than anything else,” a New York police spokesman told AFP. President Donald Trump was informed of the incident.

MORE: Preliminary information suggests Times Square incident not tied to terrorism – U.S. official. http://t.co/F9U96T4tiGpic.twitter.com/PX5Ic0ST9i — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 18, 2017

Despite officials saying the incident did not look like an act of terror, an injured victim told Reuters said the driver’s actions seemed intentional.

#FDNY confirms 1 fatality, 12 injuries in Times Square motor vehicle accident, 45 St/Broadway pic.twitter.com/M3aEHZw7Go — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

The New York police confirmed that there were ‘multiple injuries’. Separately, the NY Fire Department took to Twitter to say that 13 people were treated on site. The driver is in custody, and his alcohol levels are being tested, reported AP.

A car rests on a security barrier in New York’s Times Square after driving through a crowd of pedestrians, injuring at least a dozen people, Thursday, May 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) A car rests on a security barrier in New York’s Times Square after driving through a crowd of pedestrians, injuring at least a dozen people, Thursday, May 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The vehicle, a red Honda sedan, was briefly seen on fire, reported AFP. Pictures depicted the car lying on its side on the sidewalk of Times Square with smoke coming out of its hood. Fire tenders were also seen dousing flames from the car.

A vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in New York City, U.S., May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar A vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in New York City, U.S., May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Times Square is a bustling commercial street which attracts hordes of tourists from across the world. It is the heart of the Broadway theatre district.

First responders are assisting injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, U.S., May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz First responders are assisting injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, U.S., May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd