At least two injured in New York City hospital shooting, gunman shot dead by police

There are four to six people believed to be wounded in the shooting incident at Bronx hospital, NYPD source said. (Twitter) There are four to six people believed to be wounded in the shooting incident at Bronx hospital, NYPD source said. (Twitter)

New York police officials said at least two people were shot at Bronx Lebanon hospital in US after a gunman opened fire inside the hospital, according to AP. The police officials entered the hospital. Television images showed police vans and trucks surrounding the area. According to reports, the police officers are going from floor to floor, inside the hospital looking for the suspect. As per latest update on the shooting, New York City police informed that the armed suspect was shot dead by the police.

According to BBC News, an armed man, who was wearing doctor’s uniform opened fire inside the 972-bed Bronx hospital. Local reports suggested the doctors and nurses hid themselves inside the building to save themselves after the gunamn started shooting at around 2:50 pm local time.

UPDATE: Shooter down after incident at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, @CBSNewYork reports; police say at least two wounded http://t.co/apNwXZs5f4 pic.twitter.com/3K1WVjnI2g — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 30, 2017

According to some reports, the police are currently evacuating patients and doctors from the hospital. The New York Police Department on Twitter asked the people to areas nearby the hospital which is located at Bronx at 1650 Grand Concourse.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

