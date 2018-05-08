Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • New York Attorney General resigns after being accused of physical abuse

New York Attorney General resigns after being accused of physical abuse

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned on Monday after allegations of physical abuse by four women were reported in an article in the New Yorker magazine.

By: Reuters | New York | Updated: May 8, 2018 7:32:00 am
New York Attorney General Schneiderman resigns after accusations of abuse of women New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Four women who have had romantic relationships with him have accused him of physically abusing them. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Related News

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned on Monday after allegations of physical abuse by four women were reported in an article in the New Yorker magazine. Governor Andrew Cuomo called for Schneiderman’s resignation within hours of the article’s publication.

“In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me,” Schneiderman said in a statement. “While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now