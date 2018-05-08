New York Attorney General resigns after being accused of physical abuse

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Four women who have had romantic relationships with him have accused him of physically abusing them. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Four women who have had romantic relationships with him have accused him of physically abusing them. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned on Monday after allegations of physical abuse by four women were reported in an article in the New Yorker magazine. Governor Andrew Cuomo called for Schneiderman’s resignation within hours of the article’s publication.

“In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me,” Schneiderman said in a statement. “While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.”

