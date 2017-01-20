New York advises cities on tools to protect immigrant communities

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

Amid uncertainty and fear over “draconian” immigration policies under Trump’s administration, the New York Attorney General has issued guidelines on ways local governments can protect their “vulnerable immigrant communities” and ensure rights of all people are upheld.

Ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s oath taking ceremony as the 45th President of the US, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman provided local governments and law enforcement agencies with a legal roadmap for improving public safety by protecting vulnerable immigrant communities in anticipation of potential changes in federal immigration enforcement practices and priorities.

Local New York law enforcement agencies will be able to limit their participation in federal immigration enforcement activities in several ways, including by refusing to enforce non-judicial civil immigration warrants issued by immigration officials, denying federal requests to hold uncharged individuals in custody more than 48 hours and limiting access of Custom agents to individuals currently in custody.

“Public safety relies on trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. No local law enforcement agency should have to undercut that trust just to carry out Donald Trump’s draconian immigration policies,” Schneiderman said.

He added that the legal guidance gives local governments the tools they need to protect immigrant communities from any “over-reach” by federal agencies.

“New York has a long history of welcoming immigrants and embracing diversity. Now, more than ever, we must stand up for our values of inclusion and pluralism,” he added.

New York City Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Indian-American Nisha Agarwal said the city’s nearly three million immigrant community is vital to its fabric.