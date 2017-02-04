New York: 4-month-old Iranian baby to be allowed into US for life-saving surgery

(Source: The Oregonian/You Tube) (Source: The Oregonian/You Tube)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says a 4-month-old Iranian infant banned from entering the United States for life-saving heart surgery under President Donald Trump’s order will now be allowed to travel to New York for the emergency procedure. Cuomo announced yesterday evening that Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital will perform the surgery at no cost. Private funds will cover travel costs for the infant and her family, as well as their New York stay. Cuomo worked with the International Refugee Assistance Project to secure the waiver of Trump’s order.

The right thing happened tonight: the federal gov granted Fatemeh Reshad & her family documents to come to the US. http://t.co/RqXRoooCTe — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 4, 2017

Last weekend, Baby Fatemah and her family tried to enter the country with a tourist visa through Portland, Oregon. But they were abruptly turned back as natives of one of seven Muslim-majority countries whose citizens are banned under the president’s executive order. Fatemah’s family decided they did not want the surgery in her birth country due to concerns about the quality of medical services. “Over there, it’s a very high risk because it’s open heart surgery,” her uncle, Sam Taghizadeh, said.

Fatemah Taghizadeh’s parents were hoping to meet with doctors in Oregon on February 5 for the emergency surgery and travelled to Dubai to get the US visa. Their embassy appointment was cancelled because of the executive order preventing Iranian nationals, among others, from travelling to the US, Taghizadeh, who is a US citizen and lives in Portland, told reporters.

“All the paper, everything was ready, and just in the last minute they cancelled everything,” Taghizadeh said. “It’s like a nightmare. You know, in the one night everything changes. Now you don’t know what you’re going to do,” said Taghizadeh. “Why we came to US, we came here for freedom. For a better life. I’m feeling nowhere is safe,” Taghizadeh said.

