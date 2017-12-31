New Year celebrations LIVE UPDATES: Farewell 2017, hello 2018

New Year celebrations New Year celebrations

As 2017 draws to a close, New Zealand will be among the first few countries to usher in the New Year. New Zealand Herald reported that hundreds of people are already heading into city centres to kickstart their celebrations as they welcome the New Year.

Meanwhile, Australians will welcome 2018 with a rainbow-themed fireworks in Sydney. At least 1.5 million spectators are expected to witness the pyrotechnics, AFP reported.

“This is a fabulous way to see out 2017 — the year that four out of five Sydneysiders said a resounding ‘Yes’ to marriage equality,” Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore told AFP.

3.15 pm: India, pay attention. It is a tradition in Brazil to eat lentils on New Year, apart from throwing white flowers into the sea, as they believe it would bring them good fortune. Dal fry, anyone?

3.00 pm: Do you enjoy champagne, oysters and a bit of caviar? A Singapore bar which calls itself as the “worlds’ highest cryptocurrency club” is offering a New Year package that would cost you just one bitcoin. Given the exchange rate at which a bitcoin is currently being traded for, it comes as no surprise that the package includes a limousine pick-up and butler service. What is more, you ask? The bar, Skyline, is located on the 45th floor of a skyscraper that overlooks Singapore’s “glittering waterfront”.

2.45 pm: Trivia time: Wonder when the first New Year was celebrated? It was in 45 B.C, according to the Evening Standard.

The practice apparently discontinued during the Middle Ages and was revived by the Greeks, who used to celebrate the New Year on December 20. The Persians, meanwhile, began their new year around September 20, it notes.

2.30 pm: According to Metro, uninhabited US islands, Baker and Howland, will be the last to celebrate the New Year.

2.15 pm: Here is a brief list of countries which will be among the first to ring in the New Year: Tonga, New Zealand, Australia, Japan & South Korea, North Korea, China, Philippines, Singapore, Most of Indonesia, Myanmar and Cocos Islands, Bangladesh, Nepal, India and Sri Lanka, Pakistan.

2.00 pm: In another few hours, the clock will strike 12.00 am in New Zealand, marking the beginning of New Year festivities.

