New UN peace messenger Malala Yousafzai will promote girls’ education

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai, newly designated as a UN Messenger of Peace, says extremists tried to kill her but didn’t succeed and in her second life she is working for education especially for girls and hoping boys will become advocates for gender equality. The 19-year-old Pakistani activist called herself a proud Muslim, stressed that Islam means peace, and expressed great disappointment that Muslims are portrayed in the media as “terrorists” and “jihadists.” “People should look at me and the Muslims who are living in peace and believe in peace, rather than looking at the few terrorists,” she said.

Malala answered questions from young people yesterday after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres officially bestowed on her the highest honor the UN chief can give a global citizen, calling her “a hero.”

