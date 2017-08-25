New tax reforms could be announced by next week: US official

Trump has asserted time and again that his administration is committed to a America first policy focusing on American interests and national security. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Trump has asserted time and again that his administration is committed to a America first policy focusing on American interests and national security. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

New tax reforms in the US could be announced as early as next week, a top White House official has said while claiming that Donald Trump is one of the strongest presidents the country has had on economic issues.

“I know that the President is probably one of the strongest Presidents we’ve had on economic issues. There’s a reason that over a million jobs have been created since he took office,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her news conference.

There is a reason that the unemployment is at a 16-year low. There is a reason that the stock market is at an all-time high. Trump is very committed to job creation, economic growth, and he is going to continue to do that, Sanders said.

Responding to questions, she said the new tax reforms might be announced as early as next week.

“Tax relief and the focus on tax relief for middle-class Americans is a huge priority for this administration and it’s certainly going to be a big focus in the fall,” Sanders said.

The Trump administration is going to look at a lot of different ways in which it can talk about that and present that to the American people, Sanders said. The administration was working with Congress to make sure that happens, she said.

“You can expect some of that to take place in the very short order, probably next week and following through to the fall,” she said.

Trump has asserted time and again that his administration is committed to a America first policy focusing on American interests and national security.

Sanders refrained from giving a direct answer to the question that Trump will sign the budget bill that does not include funding for the Mexico border wall.

“The President has talked pretty extensively about this. He campaigned on the wall, he won on talking about building the wall, and he’s going to make sure that that gets done. He will continue to fight for that funding and ensure that it takes place,” she said.

“Let’s not forget that there were a lot of Democrat senators that also voted for border security and a border fence.

“And hopefully some of those same individuals will talk to members in their current party, and maybe we can get a bipartisan group to support that and make sure it happens because this President is going to see it through,” Sanders said.

During his presidential campaign, Trump had pledged to build a physical barrier along the entire US-Mexico border as part of his push to crackdown on illegal immigration.

