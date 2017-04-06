New explosives obtained from a building in Russia’s St Petersburg: Reports

Blast victims lie near a subway train hit by a explosion at the Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station in St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, April 3, 2017. (AP Photo/File) Blast victims lie near a subway train hit by a explosion at the Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station in St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, April 3, 2017. (AP Photo/File)

Just few days after a deadly metro bombing in St Petersburg that claimed 14 lives and left 50 injured, new explosives were obtained from a residential building in St Petersburg. A Russian security source told Reuters that the explosives obtained from the building are similar to the unexploded bomb in the city’s metro, found on the day of the bombing that killed 14 people. Speaking to Reuters, the security source said, “Explosives were in a similar amount that was used at Vosstaniya (metro station)”. A witness who was present at the time of investigation heard officials discussing that the explosive device was exactly like the unexploded bomb.

Several people on Thursday were detained by the Russian authorities after an explosive device was tracked down from a residential building. The officials have said they were investigating suspected accomplices of the man behind this week’s deadly metro bombing.

