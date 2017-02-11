New birds species discovered in Nepal

A Rufous-tailed Rock Thrush (Monticola saxitilis) is considered an autumn passage migrant bird species in Pakistan and India. A Rufous-tailed Rock Thrush (Monticola saxitilis) is considered an autumn passage migrant bird species in Pakistan and India.

A new species of birds has been discovered in the high mountainous region of Nepal, bringing the total number of avian species in the Himalayan country to 866. A Rufous-tailed Rock Thrush (Monticola saxitilis), considered an autumn passage migrant bird species in Pakistan and India, was first seen and photographed by an expedition last year near the Shey monastery within the Shey-Phoksundo National Park.

Researchers from an NGO Friends of Nature (FoN) Nepal spotted the bird while studying Himalayan wolf, wild yak and snow leopard last year. The identification of the bird reported by the team was confirmed by the bird experts Carol Inskipp and Hem Sagar Baral.

The Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation (DNPWC) and Bird Conservation Nepal authorised the presence of a new bird species in the country, said Naresh Kusi, from FoN. Rufous-tailed Rock Thrush is considered an autumn passage migrant bird species in Pakistan and India, ‘The Kathmandu Post’ reported.

“The sighting location was very remote and rarely visited by ornithologists. More research is needed to ascertain the status of Rufous-tailed Rock Thrush in Nepal,” said Yadav Ghimirey, director, Wildlife Research at FoN.