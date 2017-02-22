Netanyahu is first Israeli prime minister to visit Australia

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner) Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Sydney on Wednesday on the first visit to Australia by a serving Israeli prime minister.

Netanyahu will start his four-day visit with talks with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull at his official Sydney address.

Turnbull wrote an opinion piece in Wednesday’s The Australian newspaper that backed Netanyahu’s criticism in 2015 that the United Nations General Assembly had adopted 20 resolutions critical of Israel in the preceding year and only one in response to the Syrian war.

“My government will not support one-sided resolutions criticizing Israel of the kind recently adopted by the U.N. Security Council and we deplore the boycott campaigns designed to delegitimize the Jewish state,” Turnbull wrote.

Netanyahu flew into Sydney early Wednesday from Singapore.

High on the list of discussion topics is likely to be whether Israel remains committed to a two-state solution to resolve the Palestinian conflict and whether Netanyahu will heed President Donald Trump’s call to “pull back” on settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu and Turnbull will sign agreements on technology and air services as well as discuss expanding co-operation in areas including cyber-security, innovation and science.