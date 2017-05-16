Nepal’s PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal to resign next week

Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal (File/PTI Photo) Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal (File/PTI Photo)

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will step down next week for Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba to take over as per an understanding the two had reached 10 months ago, sources said.

The understanding was reached after the two removed former Prime Minister K P Oli from power in August.

The prime minister confirmed his move to step down while talking to a group of Rastriya Janata Party (RJP) leaders in Kathmandu. Dahal, who heads the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist-Centre), and Deuba had agreed to form a two coalition governments. The first until the local bodies polls and the other to oversee the provincial and federal parliament elections due by January.

A senior RJP leader told The Indian Express that Dahal would do his best to fulfill the Madhesi demands through the constitutional amendment before he steps down. “In any case, our coalition will do whatever we have promised,” Dahal is reported to have said. Deuba’s government will be the 10th since the 2006 ouster of the monarchy.

Although the Nepali Congress and Maoists together have simple majority in a hung parliament with an effective strength of 593, Nepal’s constitution authorises the President to first explore a ‘consensual choice’.

Appointment by a majority will follow only after the consensual approach fails.

Dahal had resigned for the first time in May 2009 after then President Ram Baran Yadav had vetoed his dismissal of the army chief.

