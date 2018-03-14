Nepal’s controversial Chief Justice Gopal Parajuli sacked

Gopal Prasad Parajuli. Gopal Prasad Parajuli.

Nepal’s controversial Chief Justice Gopal Prasad Parajuli was sacked minutes before he was preparing to administer oath of office and secrecy to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, a day after she was elected to the post. However, Parajuli managed to administer the oath of office as a result of the communication gap between the Judicial council and the President’s office. A press statement issued by the judicial council stated that CJ Parajuli had been relieved of his post after careful examination of his birth and academic certificate that showed him having attained the superannuation age (65) seven months ago.

Parajuli had courted controversy after it was found that he had multiple citizenship certificates with different birth dates. He is the first Chief Justice to be sacked in Nepal’s modern judiciary’s history.

