Nepal’s Constitution to be implemented after polls

Nepal is committed to hold the provincial and parliamentary elections by November 26 for the effective implementation of the country’s Constitution, a senior minister said today. Mohan Bahadur Basnet, Minister for Information and Communications said the Constitution would come into full implementation after conducting third phase of local polls, provincial and parliamentary elections.

The government is committed to holding provincial and parliamentary elections by November 26, Basnet, who is also the government spokesperson said. “The Constitution would be amended as per the need as it is a dynamic document,” he said while addressing a programme organised to mark the 21st anniversary of Educational Consultancy Association of Nepal.

“The country would move towards the path of economic prosperity once the Constitution is fully implemented,” the minister said. Millions of Nepalese on May 14 voted in the country’s first local-level polls. The second phase of local polls was held on June 28. The third phase will be held on September 18.

Local-level elections could not be held after 1997 largely as a result of the decade-long Maoist insurgency that claimed more than 16,000 lives in Nepal. Some Madhes-centric parties had opposed the elections until the new Constitution is amended to accommodate their views, more representation in the Parliament and redrawing of provincial boundaries.

The Nepal government has tabled a new Constitution amendment bill in the Parliament to address the demands of the agitating Madhesis. Madhesis, who are mostly of Indian origin, had launched a prolonged agitation between September 2015 and February last year against the implementation of the Constitution.

