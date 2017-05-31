‘Nepalese people should take part in strengthening democracy’

India on Wednesday said all sections of people in Nepal should take part in the country’s transition and transformation through strengthening of democracy. Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjiv Singh Puri underlined the need to “firmly establish Nepal’s transition and transformation through strengthening democracy”, at a function organised to felicitate him by Nepal-India Friendship Society.

The “entire sections of the country should take part” in this process, he said here.

Nepal and India should cooperate in the areas of connectivity between the two countries, as it would help in promoting business and generating employment opportunities, Puri said.

Nepal should focus on economic growth of the country as it would create space for all people and India is ready to extend help in this regard, the envoy said.

The function was chaired by president of the society Prem Lashkery.

Nepal is holding local-level elections for the first time in 20 years, a major step in Nepal’s difficult transition to democracy.

