Nepal cloud burst: Death toll rises to 56, thousands displaced

Reportedly, 2,569 houses have collapsed, 39,272 houses have submerged in water and about six million people are affected throughout the country. (Representational Image) Reportedly, 2,569 houses have collapsed, 39,272 houses have submerged in water and about six million people are affected throughout the country. (Representational Image)

The death toll due to water havoc in various parts of Nepal after clouds outburst has risen to 56. The heavy downpour, which started last week, has already claimed lives of 56 people, left 39 missing and injured 33.

According to the data from the Police Headquarter in Kathmandu, a total of 19 people were reported to be dead in Eastern Nepal, 23 in Mid-Nepal, two in Western Nepal and 12 in Mid-West region of Nepal.

Reportedly, 2,569 houses have collapsed, 39,272 houses have submerged in water and about six million people are affected throughout the country.“This kind of water havoc is witnessed after five years, with overflow of the Triyuga River. The Nepal Army and Armed Police Force are working on the rescue and relief operation. The current situation shows that the destruction caused is massive,” a resident of Udayapur district in Eastern Nepal, Deepu Thapa said.

“The Gaighat area and the houses around the Triyuga River are water logged and water level has also submerged the ground floor of some houses around here,” he added. This natural calamity has affected the air land and telephone connectivity. The electricity in the rural areas has been totally cut off. However, the Nepal electricity authority has said that it will take over a week to replace the electricity facility in the affected areas.

The government on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs. two lakh each for those who have lost their lives. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has directed the security officials to expedite the rescue and aid operation.

Prime Minister Deuba said, “I am devastated by the loss of lives and property, caused by floods and landslides triggered by incessant rains in Terai and Inner Terai. Expressing my condolences for the deceased, I would like to extend my sincere sympathy for their families.” “I have already instructed authorities concerned to rescue flood victims, move them to safer locations and immediately provide relief to them. All four security agencies have already swung into action in the flood-hit areas, (I request) to stay calm and help each other in whatever ways you can,” he added.

Nepal gets most of the rain from June to August every year. This year, some of the Nepal’s southern plain didn’t receive much rain during the month of June and July but a heavy downpour is being witnessed in August. As previous records, the month of August usually used to receive rainfall of 3 Hundred 53.8 millimeter rainfall but meteorologists claim of heavy down up to 390 millimeter from Friday to Sunday.

Weather forecasts of decreasing rains and normalcy of daily life in Nepal are expected by next week, but the fear of epidemics from water borne disease has been the main concern in the flood and landslide affected areas.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App