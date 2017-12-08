Nepal votes in final phase of elections

An election official sets up a polling booth in Kathmandu Wednesday. (Reuters) An election official sets up a polling booth in Kathmandu Wednesday. (Reuters)

Around 67 per cent people turned out to vote in the second and last round of national and provincial elections in Nepal on Wednesday.

Officials said the polling was largely peacefully following a series of bomb explosions targeting top candidates.

The country’s Election (EC) Commission called the turnout — lower than the last two parliamentary polls — reasonable. It said the conclusion of the polls was “a grand completion of the responsibility on its shoulder”. The voting was held in two phases to elect 265 members of parliament and 330 members of seven provincial assemblies.

Elections in Nepal were held for the first time since a constitution was promulgated two years ago.

Counting for 37 parliamentary and 74 provincial seats, for which polling was held in the first phase of the elections on November 26, was held as soon as the second phase of the balloting got over.

The EC said the results of polling held for 65 seats of parliament under the first past the post system will be known in the next four days. This will be followed by the counting of votes for the remaining 110 seats under the proportional representation system.

In Janakpur, separatist leader C K Raut was arrested a day after he asked the Madhesis to boycott the polls “as the constitution treats them as “second class” citizens.

