Nepal seeks harmonious ties with India, China: Deputy PM Krishna Bahadur Mahara

The basic principle of Nepal’s foreign policy is to maintain close and harmonious ties with both India and China with whom it has commercial and cultural relations, Deputy Prime Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara said on Tuesday. “We have extensive political, economic, commercial and cultural relations with both the neighbours,” Mahara, who is also the foreign minister, said while talking to a team of National Defence College of Bangladesh at his office in Kathmandu.

The visit of the Bangladeshi team is a reflection of the close and cordial relationship between Nepal and Bangladesh, which is marked by profound goodwill, cooperation and understanding, Mahara said.

“We do not compare our relations with one country with that of the other. Bases and factors determining friendship and cooperation are different for each country and each bilateral relation is unique,” the deputy prime minister said.

Nepal has been working closely with its friendly neighbours in South Asia bilaterally, and within South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) framework in order to strengthening democratic values and socio-economic development of its people, Mahara added.

Recently, India has extended Nepalese Rupees 66.44 million as financial assistance for the construction of school buildings in Nepal.

Nepal and China last month signed an agreement to set up a border law enforcement centre to manage and curb border related crimes “while respecting each other’s sovereignty”.

