Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal resigns, Sher Bahadur Deuba set to take over

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal resigned from the post on Wednesday to pave the way for Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba in deference to the understanding reached last July. Deuba announced his resignation through a nationally televised address to the nation as the main opposition Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist continued obstructing the House. “I have decided to address the people as I was denied the Parliamentary forum,” he said.

Dahal who took over in July said his less-than-a-year in office has been a great success as the local bodies election’s first phase poll has been completed for the first time after a gap of 20 years firmly institutionalising a republic and secular system. He said special measures have been taken to empower women, marginalised and the oppressed.

As per the constitution, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari is expected to ask Parliament to elect a new leader by consensus within a week failing which majority in the House will be electing the new Prime Minister.

The Maoist, Nepali Congress, Forum Loktantrik and other smaller parties are likely form a power coalition under Deuba as the new Prime Minister that will have clear majority in the House with an effective strength of 593.

He said he has resigned to keep his promise that he thought will give a new moral height to Nepali politics.

