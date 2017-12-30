Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari signs key ordinance

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. (AP photo/Files) Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. (AP photo/Files)

Nepal’s President Bidhya Devi Bhandari Friday gave her assent to an ordinance over to the constitution of Parliament’s Upper House, warding off a controversy and criticism against her. She signed the ordinance over two months after the cabinet sent it to her suggesting that the first National assembly under the new constitution be formed on the basis of the single transferable vote system.

Bhandari was under pressure especially after the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (UML), which has emerged as the biggest party in a hung parliament after the recently-held polls, opposed the ordinance. The party suggested the National Assembly should be formed on the basis of the majority voting system.

Constitutional experts as well as four out of five national parties other than the UML had opined that the delay on the part of the President in signing the ordinance will make her controversial and raise questions over her fairness and impartiality.

Bhandari had suggested a “common position” on the ordinance to top leaders.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App