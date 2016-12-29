Nepal Police ban road shows ahead of New Year celebrations

The ban on stage programmes will be implemented in coordination with Chief District Officer of three valley districts. File photo/REUTERS The ban on stage programmes will be implemented in coordination with Chief District Officer of three valley districts. File photo/REUTERS

Nepal Police have banned stage programmes on roads deemed as sensitive in terms of security on New Year’s eve. According to the Kathmandu Post, an integrated security plan has been put in place to check against any illegal activities and road accidents during the New Year celebrations. The Kathmandu Post quoted Metropolitan Traffic Division Chief DIG Prakash Aryal, as saying that no programmes will be allowed on roads on December 31 and Janauary 1.

The ban on stage programmes will be implemented in coordination with Chief District Officer of three valley districts. About 2,000 police personnel will be deployed on Saturday and Sunday to beef up security in the Kathmandu Valley.