Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal urges KP Sharma Oli not to doubt govt’s plan on holding elections

Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ (Source: File/Reuters) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ (Source: File/Reuters)

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is also the Chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre), has urged Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) Chairman KP Sharma Oli not to express doubts over the holding of local elections on time. The two leaders held a meeting on Friday at the residence of CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Narayankaji Shrestha.

The government has decided to hold elections by mid-May, reports the Kathmandu Post. Former Prime Minister Oli asked as to why was the government wasting time in announcing the dates for the civic polls.

Dahal responded to Oli’s question by saying that he should not have such doubts. CPN-UML Vice-Chairman Bhim Rawal and Shrestha were also present.