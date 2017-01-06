Nepal PM Prachanda sacks ‘Reconstruction Authority’ chief

Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ (Source: File/Reuters) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ (Source: File/Reuters)

Nepal’s partisan politics cast its shadow on the National Reconstruction Authority, an autonomous body entrusted with post-earthquake reconstruction work, for the second time since its inception as the Cabinet Thursday sacked its CEO Sushil Gyawali holding him “incompetent” for the job.

The dismissal followed a spat between Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” and Gyawali holding each other responsible for the slow pace of work. Gyawali who is largely seen as supporter of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist, was appointed to the post for a five-year term by the government led by UML Chief K P Oli.