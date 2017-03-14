Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda may meet President Xi Jinping during China visit

This would be Prachanda’s first visit to China after assuming office in August last year. (Source: Reuters Image) This would be Prachanda’s first visit to China after assuming office in August last year. (Source: Reuters Image)

Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda will visit China next week during which he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Prime Minister will pay a five-day visit to China to attend Boao Forum for Asia Conference 2017 in Hainan Province, said his press adviser Govinda Acharya.

The annual conference for leaders from government, business and academia in Asia is being held from March 23 to 26 in Boao.

Prachanda will also travel to Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi.

The visit is also expected to prepare the ground for a state visit by President Xi to Nepal.

Xi was expected to visit Nepal in October last year but the trip was postponed amid reports that China was unhappy with the Prachanda-led government.

There were also reports that China was displeased with the lack of preparations for Xi’s visit as well as commitment to implement agreements reached by the former K P Oli-led government to step up road and rail links connecting Nepal with Tibet to reduce landlocked Nepal’s dependence on India.

Nepal and China had dismissed these reports.

Prime Minister Prachanda’s forthcoming visit to China is termed as significant as it is taking place at a time when the country is gearing up for local polls on May 14.

The Foreign Ministry officials at Kathmandu said that preparations are in full swing for the upcoming visit.

This would be Prachanda’s first visit to China after assuming office in August last year.

Prachanda last year after taking over the office had chosen India as his first overseas destination rather than China, angering Chinese strategic experts and the state media.

