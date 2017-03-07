Nepal: Madhesis, Communists clash; four killed

Rajbiraj: Four residents of the area died on the spot after sustaining fatal injuries from police fire to disperse supporters of Madhesi Morcha and the main opposition Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) Rajbiraj: Four residents of the area died on the spot after sustaining fatal injuries from police fire to disperse supporters of Madhesi Morcha and the main opposition Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist)

Four people were killed and over two dozen including several police officers injured when two rival political parties clashed in Rajbiraj in Saptari district, 400 km east of Kathmandu Monday.

The clash makes the possibility of local bodies election taking place as scheduled on May 14 uncertain. “The police had to intervene as Morcha supporters resorted to violence targeting police and Communist workers,” said a senior police officer.