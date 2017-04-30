Nepal: Impeachment motion moved against Chief Justice Sushila Karki

K P Oli with Chief Justice of Nepal Sushila Karki. (Source: Supremecourt.gov.np) K P Oli with Chief Justice of Nepal Sushila Karki. (Source: Supremecourt.gov.np)

Nepal’s first woman Chief Justice Sushila Karki is all set to face an impeachment motion. Altogether 249 parliamentarians gave a notice for the impeachment on Sunday charging that she encroached into the jurisdiction of executive and that her conduct was not in confirmity with the office she held.

The motion comes five weeks before she is to demit office on grounds of age. Established precedents demand her suspension from the post immediately.

More details to follow

