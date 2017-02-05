Nepal hit by 4.4 magnitude earthquake, no casualties reported

This was the 476th significant aftershock of the Gorkha earthquake of April 2015, that claimed nearly 9,000 lives. This was the 476th significant aftershock of the Gorkha earthquake of April 2015, that claimed nearly 9,000 lives.

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake has struck eastern Nepal, including the capital city, the 476th significant aftershock to hit the country since the devastating April 2015 quake that claimed over 9,000 lives. According to National Seismological Centre, the quake was felt in Dolakha district, situated east of Kathmandu, at 5.58 pm local time last evening.

The tremor was also felt in Kathmandu, the capital city of the country.

The last significant aftershock of the Nepal earthquake series was recorded on November 28, 68 days ago, in the border area of Ramechhap and Solukhumbu districts, bordering Dolakha.