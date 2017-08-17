Nepal: Govt addresses Madhes party’s demand, moves Bill to amend Constitution

Rastriya Janata Party logo Rastriya Janata Party logo

THE NEPALESE government on Wednesday moved the much-awaited Constitution Amendment Bill after the Madhes-centric Rastriya Janata Party agreed to participate in the election process under the Constitution even if the Bill is defeated. They have so far been boycotting the elections.

Law Minister Yagya Bahadur Thapa moved the Bill that deals with enhanced representation of people from the Madhes region to Parliament and other electoral bodies while separate commissions will be dealing with issues related with local languages.

The Bill was moved after the top leaders of the three major parties — the Nepali Congress and the Maoist party of the ruling coalition, and the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist — agreed in a joint meeting on Wednesday to have the Bill settled through voting by August 21, two days before Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is scheduled to leave for Delhi on an official trip. The trip to Delhi will the Deuba’s first visit to India since assuming office two months ago.

The RJP, which has been boycotting the Constitution ever since it was promulgated in September 2015, agreed to be participate on advice from India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during her visit to Nepal last week.

