Nepal elections: Left in lead, Oli likely to be new Prime Minister

K P Oli, Former Prime Minister of Nepal K P Oli, Former Prime Minister of Nepal

Nepal’s Left alliance, comprising the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) and the Nepal Communist Party-Maoist Centre, is leading in parliamentary polls, winning 40 of the 49 seats for which results were declared Saturday. CPN-UML chief K P Oli is likely to be the first Prime Minister under the new Constitution. Oli was projected as the Prime Ministerial candidate by the two parties when they decided to form an alliance and contest the poll under a common manifesto.

According to results released by Nepal’s Election Commission, the CPN-UML has won 28 seats while its alliance partner Maoist-Centre has bagged 12 seats. The Nepali Congress, the Left alliance’s nearest rival which has close ties with India, won six seats. There are a total of 165 Parliament seats and 330 provincial assembly seats under the direct election system.

Trends indicated that the Rastriya Janata Party, a Madhes-based outfit, was leading in eight places. The counting for the 110 parliamentary seats under the proportional representation system will be taken up only after the results of the first-past-the-post seats in Parliament and provincial legislatures are known, the Election Commission said in statement.

The ruling Nepali Congress, which had emerged as the largest party in the hung parliament four years ago, has now been relegated to a distant third position, with some of its key stalwarts suffering humiliating defeats. Four of its former deputy Prime Ministers — Ram Chandra Poudel, K P Sitaula, Bimalendra Nidhi and Bijaya Gachedar, either lost their seats or were trailing irreversibly.

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress Chairman Sher Bahadur Deuba was comfortably ahead of his nearest political rival in his constituency in far west Nepal, but his wife Arzu Rana Deuba was trailing. Two former Prime Ministers, Madhav Kumar Nepal from the Left alliance and Baburam Bhattarai of the Nayashakti Party, have won in their constituencies in Kathmandu and Gorkha. All the other former Prime Ministers of the alliance — Maoist Chief Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Jhalanath Khanal and Oli — were leading in their respective constituencies.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App