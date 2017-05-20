Exercise of grass root democracy taking place after two decades still not above controversy in Nepal

Nepalese election commission officers count the votes of local elections in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, May 15, 2017. (Source: AP/PTI) Nepalese election commission officers count the votes of local elections in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, May 15, 2017. (Source: AP/PTI)

Nepal went to the polls to elect 283 local bodies, including four metropolitans and one sub-metropolitan last week, to be followed by the second and last phase of polls covering the remaining two third local bodies, mostly in the plains, on June 14.

Final results and trend of the counting of the first phase that still continues to show Nepali Congress and the main opposition Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist controlling almost equal number of local bodies with Maoist racing to occupy a distant third position, halfway below the Nepali Congress and the UML number. But the three together have captured almost 99 per cent of the local bodies uprooting parties that have mushroomed in the country.

But there are still doubts how smooth and participating the second phase of polls will be. On Friday, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Chairman of the Maoist Party as well, hosted a meeting of seven major parties, including the main Opposition CPN-UML with an appeal to amend the Constitution urgently so that the Madhes-centric Rastriya Janata Party also participates in the second phase of the poll.

“Our failure to accommodate their demands may even turn the first phase of the poll into irrelevance ‘ sending across a chilling message that the exercise of grass root democracy taking place after two decades is still not above controversy.

That the controversy may jeopardise the electoral exercise became evident as the UML that has a sizeable number in Parliament said any amendment to the Constitution between two phases of polls will be unconstitutional and unacceptable to the party.

UML is exuberant about the outcome and trend of the first phase. Its Chief K P Oli even said people have endorsed ‘our stance on nationalism’, generally perceived as ‘anti-Indianism’ in India following his strong opposition towards the economic blockade in solidarity to the demands of Madhesh centric parties seeking proportional space in representative bodies at all levels, for five months since September 2015. The Madhes party is also demanding creation of more local bodies when the constitution is amended. The demands and haste seeking their fulfillment are certainly not reasonable, but in the past ten years, almost all crucial and controversial issues have been settled, not by following due process, but through a political deal in the name of ‘consensus’.

The Madhes centric parties that did not participate in the first phase have shown interest to join the second phase if the constitutional amendment was rushed through. UML’s s stiff resistance might pour water in the hope of the Madhes centric parties and at the same time block the crucial exercise towards practice of grass root democracy when half the journey has been completed, if PM Dahal’s assessment is to be believed.

