An earthquake measuring 5.0 was reported in Nepal this morning. An earthquake measuring 5.0 was reported in Nepal this morning.

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal a little after 8 am this morning, the Indian Met Dept said in an alert. The quake had a depth of 10 km. The epicenter is located at longitude 86.1812 and latitude 27.7986, 83 km east of Kathmandu.

More details are awaited.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd