Earthquake measuring 5.0 on Richter scale strikes Nepal

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale has hit Nepal, news agency ANI reports. The earthquake reportedly had its epicentre 166 km from Mugu, Nepal. It occurred at 09:07:47 IST, with a Latitude of 27.3 N and Longitude of 85.9 E. Depth:10 Km. Locals from Nepal tweeted saying they experienced aftershocks but there was no official confirmation of the same. We also do not have any information about any injuries or damage to any property. More details are awaited.

