Nepal arrests 37 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal entry

Thirty-seven Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested on Sunday from Thamel, Kathmandu’s tourist hub, for illegally entering Nepal, police said. Somendra Singh Rathaur, Deputy Superintendent of Police at the Sorukhutte police station, told local media that the police have launched a probe against those detained Bangladeshi nationals, Xinhua reported. Most of the arrested Bangladeshi nationals – who had entered Nepal via India-Nepal Kakarbhitta-Panitanki border point a few months ago – were involved in small-scale business like weaving and crafting clothes in Thamel area, the police said. Police will hand over the arrested Bangladeshi nationals to the Department of Immigration on Monday for further investigation.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals have failed to produce their travel documents during the interrogation, local media reported citing police sources. They will be deported to Bangladesh soon after the investigation, according to police sources. The police have suspected that as many as 4,000 Bangladeshi nationals were illegally working across the capital city of Kathmandu for the past one year.