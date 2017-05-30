Nepal Army cargo plane crashlands in Bajura

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

A cargo plane of the Nepal Army with a call sign NA- 048, crashlanded at the rural airport in Bajura district of Nepal on Tuesday. Two cabin crew and an army official were inside the plane which took off for Simikot in Humla district with food provided by the Nepal Food Corporation.

The plane was subsequently diverted to Bajura’s Kolti after failing to land there. Kailash Gurung, the pilot of the crashed plane, is undergoing treatment in Nepalgunj. “The plane veered off the runway and reached the nearby field. Break fail has been reported and we have successfully rescued two of the people inside the sky truck of Nepal Army. We are cutting off the door to rescue another,” the CDO of Bajura, Mr. Devendra Lamichhane, told ANI over phone at 12:50 p.m.

Later, the army and the locals were successful in bringing the flames around the aircraft under control.Bajura’s headquarters Martadi lies some 950-kilometers from capital Kathmandu.

