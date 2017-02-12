Nepal: 15 years after royal palace massacre, late prince’s fiancee eyes political role

Fifteen years after the royal palace massacre shattered her dream of becoming a future queen of Nepal, Devyani Rana is again contemplating a role in politics. Rana , 44, became an active member of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party-Nepal (RPP-N) recently, and she is likely to contest the election for the central council which, if she wins, would make her a delegate to the party’s national convention.

Her father, Pashupati Shumsher Rana, is one of the three contestants for party chairmanship. “In the meantime, she will be seeking permission from the UN agency in Delhi that she works for, to get actively involved in politics,” an RPP-N source told The Sunday Express.

Devyani left Nepal within a week of the massacre on June 1, 2001, in which Crown Prince Dipendra, the man who wanted to marry her, allegedly shot nine members of the royal family, including his parents — King Birendra and Queen Aishwarya — allegedly over the latter’s opposition to the match. An investigation had revealed that Devyani was the last person that Dipendra had contacted before he allegedly committed the regicide.

An alumnus of Mayo College Ajmer, Devyani spent the last 15 years in India — she is the granddaughter of Rajmata late Vijaya Raje Scindia of Gwalior — and wife of Aishwarya, grandson of Congress leader Arjun Singh since 2010.