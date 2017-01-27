Nepal: 1 killed, 17 hurt as jeep with pilgrims crashes

Nawalparasi Nawalparasi

A man was killed and 17 others injured on Friday when a jeep carrying pilgrims crashed in Nepal’s southern Nawalparasi district.

The incident occurred when the driver of the jeep, heading towards a religious fair in Triveni Dham from Kapilvastu district, lost control over the wheels near Ramkhanda bridge in Ramgram municipality and rammed in the bridge, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was killed and 17 pilgrims injured. Four of the injured are said to be critical.

A religious fair is being organised at Triveni Dham on the occasion of Maghe Aunshi festival. The fair is thronged by the people from India an well as from Nepal. According to the fair organisers, over 300 security personnel were deployed for the security of pilgrims.