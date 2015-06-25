Billions pledged to aid quake-hit Nepal’s reconstruction

A foreign delegate photographs damaged buildings at the Basantapur Durbar Square heritage site in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Source: AP)

Foreign donors and agencies announced billions of dollars in aid for Nepal on Thursday, but it fell short by half of what the Himalayan nation wants to rebuild from the devastating earthquake that killed more than 8,800 people and made millions homeless.

The biggest donation came from the giant southern neighbour India, which pledged assistance of USD one billion during a one-day donors’ conference in Kathmandu.

“Nepal and India are joined in both their joys and sorrows. Therefore, we need to closely coordinate our disaster response, and help each other in the wake of such calamities,” Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said.

India, which surrounds Nepal from three sides, was the first to respond to the April 25 earthquake in what was its largest disaster assistance effort abroad.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said his country would provide USD 483 million.

Asian Development Bank pledged USD 600 million and Japan said it would give USD 260 million. The United States said it would provide $200 million. World Bank had already announced USD 500 million for Nepal.

Nepal has said it requires some USD 6.7 billion for reconstruction.

Nepal’s Finance Minister Ram Sharan Mahat said his country’s trade deficit will widen following the earthquake, while foreign reserves remain adequate with transfers from the rest of the world increasing.

“It is now certain that the target for revenue collection in the current fiscal year will face a shortfall of 8 percent,” he said. “This is the reason why we are looking to our development partners to fill a growing fiscal gap for the next three to five years.”

The magnitude-7.8 earthquake was followed by a magnitude-7.3 quake on May 12, with both killing 8,841 people. About 875,000 private and government structures have been damaged, according to the government’s National Emergency Response Center.

