20 killed in road accident in Pakistan

At least 20 people were killed and 40 others injured today when a van collided head-on with a bus near this Pakistani city. The accident occurred on Tarnol-Fatehjang road. A hospital official said that 40 people injured in the accident were shifted to different hospitals of Islamabad and neighbouring Rawalpindi.

The dead include women and children. Officials said that the death toll could rise and some of the injured were in critical conditions. A police official said that the accident was caused due to over-speeding. Road accidents are common in Pakistan where hundreds of people are killed every year due to traffic mishaps.

Most of the accidents are caused by reckless driving and broken roads. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in tragic road accident.

