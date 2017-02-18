Need to support Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism, says US

People protest against a recent attack on a shrine, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. A brutal attack on a beloved Sufi shrine that killed dozens of people raised fears that the Islamic State group has become emboldened in Pakistan, aided by an army of homegrown militants benefiting from hideouts in neighboring Afghanistan, analysts and officials said Friday. (AP Photo) People protest against a recent attack on a shrine, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. A brutal attack on a beloved Sufi shrine that killed dozens of people raised fears that the Islamic State group has become emboldened in Pakistan, aided by an army of homegrown militants benefiting from hideouts in neighboring Afghanistan, analysts and officials said Friday. (AP Photo)

Amid reports of a crackdown on terror hideouts by the Pakistan army, the U.S. has said it is in its long term interest to support Islamabad’s efforts to combat violent extremism and build a more stable society. “We believe that U.S.’ long-term interests are best served by supporting Pakistan’s efforts to combat violent extremism and build a more stable, tolerant, democratic society,” a State Department spokesperson told PTI while responding to reports that the Pakistan Army attacked suspected militant hideouts close to the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

“We’ve seen the reports. We’d refer you to the government of Pakistan,” the official said. “Pakistan has suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists and violent extremists,” the official added.

The U.S. has long stood in solidarity with the people of Pakistan and all those who fight the menace of terrorism, the spokesperson said. “We are grateful for the sacrifices, the Pakistani military and people have made in combating terrorism, shutting down terrorist safe havens and restoring government control to parts of Pakistan that have been used as terrorist safe havens for years,” said the spokesperson.

Pakistan Army on Friday claimed to have killed more than 100 suspected terrorists in retaliation to an Islamic State suicide bombing at a crowded Sufi shrine in the southern Sindh province that claimed over 80 lives.