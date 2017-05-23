Need to make SAARC more proactive: Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain

Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain (File Photo) Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain (File Photo)

Pakistan on Tuesday said the SAARC member states should make concerted efforts to transform the regional grouping into an effective platform. President Mamnoon Hussain during a meeting with newly-elected SAARC Secretary General Amjad Hussain B Sial here emphasised the need to make the eight-member grouping more proactive for progress and stability of the region.

He said the SAARC Charter is a very useful document for progress and development in various sectors of member states, the Radio Pakistan reported. “All member states should make concerted efforts to transform SAARC into an effective platform,” he said, adding that forum of SAARC can provide a solid foundation in this regard.

He said that Pakistan is working sincerely to achieve these objectives, as it is imperative to promote these goals for prosperity and raising the standard of living of the people of member countries.

The president stressed the need to make regional road, sea and air links more effective. He said Pakistan fully supports these objectives and believes that communication links between these regional countries will provide a basis for promoting economic activities in the region.

Hussain said that there is a need to work closely to settle differences among SAARC member states. He said the member countries should also enhance bilateral relations to promote mutual harmony.

Sial, a seasoned diplomat from Pakistan, said that contacts at ministerial level in the fields of education, health and transport have already been initiated between member countries. SAARC is a regional grouping that comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, the Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

