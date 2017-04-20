Need to find innovative ways to reach poor: World Bank chief

On Saturday, Kim said he will convene a meeting co chaired with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to ensure a coordinated, effective and well-resourced response. (Source: AP Photo) On Saturday, Kim said he will convene a meeting co chaired with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to ensure a coordinated, effective and well-resourced response. (Source: AP Photo)

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim on Thursday called for finding innovative ways to reach the poor as the global economy is facing challenges from fragility, accelerations in technology and rising aspirations.

“In the midst of these crises, and with rising aspirations, we must change the way we work. We have to find new and innovative ways to reach the poor, and make the world more secure and stable. Last week at the London School of Economics, I outlined how we’re working to change our approach,” Kim said at a news conference here.

“We have to start by asking whether the private sector can finance a project. If the conditions aren’t right, we will work with our partners to de-risk that project or, if needed, de-risk entire countries or sectors,” he said acknowledging that this will not be easy.

It will require agreement across the entire international development finance system – multilaterals and bilaterals – to move the global development architecture in this direction, he said.

“But this is the only way to act with the speed and the scale that these times require,” he said during the annual Spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

The top World Bank official said he is encouraged to see stronger economic prospects after years of disappointing global growth.

“There are still many downside risks, however, and countries that have the fiscal space need to continue with structural reforms. This is vital to accelerating the sustainable and inclusive economic growth needed to end extreme poverty by 2030,” he said.

“We’re meeting at a time when we face several overlapping crises, both natural and man-made, all of which add urgency to our mission,” he said, adding that these are conflict; climate shocks; the worst refugee crisis since World War II; and famine in parts of East Africa and Yemen, which the UN has called the worst in 70 years.

With the famine in particular, the world was caught unprepared. Too often, we forget about crises as soon as they abate – leading to a cycle of panic and neglect.

We’re already working with the affected countries and partners to respond to the famine – and we will use every tool we have, financial and advisory, to prevent famine in the future, Kim said.

On Saturday, Kim said he will convene a meeting co chaired with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to ensure a coordinated, effective and well-resourced response.

“In addition to fragility, accelerations in technology are changing the landscape. We estimate that two-thirds of all jobs that currently exist in developing countries will be wiped out by automation,” he said.

“At the same time, the Internet, smartphones and social media allow everyone to see exactly how everyone else lives, which is causing aspirations to rise all over the world. I see this everywhere I go,” the World Bank President said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now