Nearly 90 dead in Philippine mudslides, flooding as storm hits 

Rescuers evacute residents during heavy flooding in Cagayan de Oro city in the Philippines (REUTERS Photo) Rescuers evacute residents during heavy flooding in Cagayan de Oro city in the Philippines (REUTERS Photo)

Nearly 90 have been killed and dozens are missing after a tropical storm hit the southern Philippines triggering mudslides and flooding, police and disaster officials said on Saturday.

The casualties were all on the main southern island of Mindanao, they said.

“We’re are still trying to confirm reports of a farming village buried by a mudslide due to heavy rains brought by the typhoon,” said Ryan Cabus, an official in Tubod town.

