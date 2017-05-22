Nawaz, Trump exchange pleasantries at Saudi summit

US President Donald Trump and Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif. US President Donald Trump and Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif.

US President Donald Trump had a brief meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Arab Islamic American Summit in Saudi Arabia, according to a media report. During the brief meeting yesterday, Trump said that he was very pleased to meet Sharif to which the premier responded that the feeling is mutual, Geo News reported.

The US president shook hands with Sharif and the exchange of pleasantries took place between the two leaders before the Arab Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh, the report said.

Trump addressed the summit yesterday which was attended by leaders from 55 countries, including Sharif.

Sharif arrived in Riyadh yesterday to attend the summit on the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz.

After departing Islamabad, the premier arrived along with his delegation, including foreign affairs’ adviser Sartaj Aziz and lawyer Akram Sheikh.

The summit is being attended by around three dozen leaders of Islamic countries, including the prime ministers of Bangladesh and Malaysia, and presidents of Afghanistan, Egypt, as well as Trump.

During a telephonic conversation after Trump won the November polls last year, he had lavished praise on Sharif and offered to play “any role” in helping Pakistan address its problems, according to a Pakistani statement.

However, Trump’s lavish praise for Sharif and his offer to play a role in addressing Pakistan’s problems found no mention in the readout of the conversation between the two leaders issued by Trump’s transition team.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now