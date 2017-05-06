Nawaz Sharif, Qamar Javed Bajwa agree to amicably resolve row over leaked report

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa have resolved to “amicably” address the differences over a leaked report that had angered the powerful army, a media report said today. In October, a columnist for Dawn newspaper wrote a front-page story about a rift between civilian and military leaderships over militant groups that operate from Pakistan but engage in proxy war against India and Afghanistan.

Army resented the “leaked news” item and asked for a probe. The military had demanded full implementation of recommendations by a committee which probed a story of a meeting in which civilian leaders confronted the military over its alleged reluctance to halt Islamist groups in the country. Sharif following the findings of the committee sacked his foreign policy aide Tariq Fatemi but army rejected the move, triggering speculation about the public posturing by the military.

However, the situation was apparently brought under control during a meeting between Bajwa and Sharif. Geo News reported that meeting was held on Thursday night at the “wish” the prime minister. It quoted sources that both had a pleasant meeting, adding that matter pertaining to Dawn Leaks, security and border situation were discussed.

“PM Sharif and Chief Of Army Staff Bajwa agreed that the issues surrounding Dawn Leaks would be dealt with amicably,” it reported further. The Prime Minister’s House or the army did not comment on the meeting. Earlier on Friday, Sharif held a meeting with Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, who had last week promised that his ministry will issue a notification based on the recommendations of the Dawn leaks report.

