Nawaz Sharif not fleeing Pakistan, says PML-N leader

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N party today dismissed as “rubbish” the reports that he may flee Pakistan ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the high-profile Panamagate case against him. On reports that Sharif, who was last week diagnosed with a ‘small stone’ in his kidney, may leave Pakistan like last year when he went to London for the open-heart surgery amid uproar over the case, PML-N said it is “rubbish” and accused the opposition for spreading “rumours”.

“I don’t know why the Pakistan Tahrek-i-Insaf is spreading rumours about the Premier in this regard. We have already declared that whatever the SC’s decision is we will accept it,” National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said.

Sadiq said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf cannot put pressure on the PML-N or Sharif over Panamagate case.

“Sharif’s name is not in Panamagate. So there is nothing to be worried about that,” he added.

Amid Panamagate uproar, Sharif’s long (one-and-a-half-month) stay in London had generated speculation about him stepping down in the wake of the scandal. In May 2016, Sharif had undergone a successful open-heart surgery in London. The Supreme Court last February reserved the judgment in the high-profile case involving Sharif and his children.

According to media reports, the much-awaited verdict in the case is expected by mid-April. The case pertains to investments allegedly made by Sharif and members of his family in Mossack Fonseca, an offshore investment company.

Meanwhile, Sharif, who was briefly hospitalised here after being diagnosed with a ‘small stone’ in his kidney, today left for Islamabad to resume his official work.

Sharif took four-day rest here on the advice of doctors who had detected a small stone in his left kidney last Saturday. “The Prime Minister after having a rest of four days left for Islamabad today to resume his official work,” a leader of the ruling PML-N party said.

67-year-old Sharif underwent a Computed Tomography (CT) scan following a minor stomachache. Doctors, following the scan, confirmed presence of a stone in his left kidney. After a brief stay doctors allowed Sharif to go home and suggested observing certain dietary schedule.

