Nawaz Sharif speaking Modi’s language to protect ill-gotten wealth, says Imran Khan

A day after ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif tacitly admitted to Pakistan ‘militants’ being behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan on Sunday called the PML-N member “a modern day Mir Jafar” and assailed him for speaking “PM Narendra Modi’s language” to protect his wealth stashed in his son’s offshore companies.

“Nawaz Sharif is the modern-day Mir Jafar, who collaborated with the British to enslave his nation for personal gains. Nawaz speaking Modi’s language against Pakistan state simply to protect his ill-gotten Rs 300 billion stashed in his sons companies abroad,” Khan tweeted.

Mir Jafar was the commander in Siraj- ud -Daulah’s army and he colluded with the East India Company to defeat the Nawab of Bengal in the Battle of Plassey in 1757. Following the battle, he became the Nawab with the support of British.

Nawaz Sharif is the modern-day Mir Jafar, who collaborated with the British to enslave his nation for personal gains. Nawaz speaking Modi’s language against Pak State simply to protect his ill-gotten Rs 300b stashed in his sons companies abroad. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 13, 2018

The Panama Papers investigation, which led to Sharif’s resignation after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding public office, had revealed that three out of four offshore companies set up by his children in the British Virgin Islands owned at least six upscale properties overlooking London’s Hyde Park.

In his tweet, Imran also stated that the former prime minister was not only adamant on destroying government institutions like the Supreme Court, Pakistan Army and National Accountability Bureau, but had also come down to putting future of Pakistan at stake. “Today Nawaz Sharif stands exposed before the nation. To try and protect his wrongdoings, he is not only willing to destroy all Pak State institutions, including army, NAB, SC, but also the future of our country,” the former cricketer said.

In a rare admission from a top Pakistani leader, Sharif, in an interview to Dawn, said that militant organisations were active in the country and questioned Islamabad’s policy to allow “non-state actors” to cross the border and “kill” people in Mumbai. Without naming Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and Maulana Masood Azhar’s militant organisations — Jamaat-ud-Dawah and Jaish-e-Mohammad — operating in the country with impunity, Sharif said: “Militant organisations are active in Pakistan… Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill over 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial.”

Questioning the timing of the revelation, Khan said Sharif was in power for four years and did not speak out a word about the Mumbai attacks. “The big question is: Why, when he was in power for over 4 yrs and his puppet is still holding power today, he did not speak out and take action,” Khan asked.

