Nawaz Sharif arrives in Turkey to co-chair fifth HLSCC meeting

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived at the Esenbõga Airport in Ankara on a three day official visit to Turkey. Sharif was received at the Airport by the Turkish Federal Minister for Sports and Youth Akif Cagatay Kiliç, a senior Turkish Parliamentarian, and Deputy Governor of Ankara, said an official release. The Prime Minister and Begum Kalsoom Nawaz were presented with bouquets on their arrival at the airport by two young Turkish children. Sharif is accompanied by Petroleum and Natural Resources Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir and Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

During his stay in Ankara, the Prime Minister along with his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildrim, will co-chair the 5th meeting of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).

Sharif will also be meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He will also be visiting the Turkish Parliament to strongly reaffirm Pakistan’s solidarity with the Turkish leadership and democratic institutions after the July 2016 failed coup attempt in Turkey.